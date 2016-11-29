版本:
BRIEF-Magal Security Systems reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 29 Magal Security Systems Ltd -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Magal Security Systems reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 25.5 percent to $21.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

