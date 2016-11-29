版本:
2016年 11月 29日

BRIEF-Finagraph completes financing round led by Moody's

Nov 29 Finagraph

* Finagraph completes financing round led by moody's corporation

* completed a $5 million financing round led by a new investment from Moody's Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

