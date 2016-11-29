版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces redemption of $135.1 mln of 7.750% notes due 2019

Nov 29 Mack-cali Realty Corp

* Mack-Cali announces redemption of $135.1 mln of 7.750% notes due 2019

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp says notes shall be redeemed on December 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐