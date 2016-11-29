BRIEF-Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Velan Inc :
* Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)
* Nuclear valve orders represent a sales value of about US$36 million (EUR33 million) recorded in backlog of 2016-2017 fiscal year
* Nuclear valves are scheduled for delivery from 2018 until 2019
* For China Nuclear Power Engineering Corp, orders are for valves for 2 new generation Hualong HPR1000 nuclear plants of Fangchengang Units 3 and 4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.