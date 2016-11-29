版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Nuvigil tablets

Nov 29 Lupin Ltd :

* Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Nuvigil tablets

* Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc shall commence promoting product in US shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

