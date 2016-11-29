版本:
BRIEF-Tornado Global Hydrovacs Q3 loss per share C$0.03

Nov 29 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd :

* Tornado Global Hydrovacs reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue C$2.9 million versus C$3.7 million

* Q3 loss per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

