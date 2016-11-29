BRIEF-Clearwater Paper to close Oklahoma City tissue converting facility, restructure Neenah Mill

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Clearwater Paper Corp :
* Clearwater Paper to close Oklahoma City tissue converting facility and restructure Neenah Mill
* All of facility's 131 employees will be impacted
* Clearwater Paper intends to run its Oklahoma City facility until its permanent closure on March 31, 2017
* Clearwater Paper's Neenah location will permanently shut down two of company's highest-cost tissue machines
* Expects total impact of non-recurring exit related costs to be about $13 to $16 million
* Says 3 remaining tissue machines will continue to manufacture an array of private label and away-from-home tissue products
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost tissue machines to affect approximately 85 of facility's about 400 employees
* Cost savings benefits resulting from facility consolidation are expected to be $10 million on annual basis, with $7 to $9 million in 2017
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost tissue machines to remove total production capacity of 32,000 tons beginning December 31
* $4 million to $6 million of non-recurring exit related cost expected to be incurred this year with remainder in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.