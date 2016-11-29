版本:
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces extension of long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

Nov 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

* Local investor agreed to extend long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India from Nov 30, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017

* All other terms and conditions of agreement to sell its Kochi project shall remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

