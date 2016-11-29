BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces extension of long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India
* Local investor agreed to extend long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India from Nov 30, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017
* All other terms and conditions of agreement to sell its Kochi project shall remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.