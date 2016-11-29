BRIEF-Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update

Nov 29 Sherritt International Corp

* Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update

* Sherritt - finished nickel production for year now expected to be in range of 32,500 - 33,000 tonnes compared to original guidance of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes

* Sherritt International Corp says finished cobalt production is expected to be unchanged for FY

* Sherritt International Corp says Timing of more permanent repairs to or replacement of municipal bridge is not yet known

* Sherritt International - plant operations have resumed; transport to, from port is affected by longer travel times, necessity to carry lighter loads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: