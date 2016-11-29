BRIEF-Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update
* Sherritt - finished nickel production for year now expected to be in range of 32,500 - 33,000 tonnes compared to original guidance of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes
* Sherritt International Corp says finished cobalt production is expected to be unchanged for FY
* Sherritt International Corp says Timing of more permanent repairs to or replacement of municipal bridge is not yet known
* Sherritt International - plant operations have resumed; transport to, from port is affected by longer travel times, necessity to carry lighter loads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.