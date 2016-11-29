版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Encanto Potash Corp. announces Stavros Daskos as new CEO

Nov 29 Encanto Potash Corp :

* Encanto Potash Corp. announces new CEO

* Encanto Potash Corp says Stavros Daskos has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer

* Board of Directors has accepted resignation of Norman Brewster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

