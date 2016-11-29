版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Iron says Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 29 Noble Iron Inc

* Noble Iron announces 2016 third quarter results

* Noble Iron says Q3 revenue of $6.6 mln, compared to $7.3 mln during same period in 2015

* Noble Iron says Q3 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐