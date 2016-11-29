版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Korea Fund reports NAV $40.87 per share at Sept 30

Nov 29 Korea Fund Inc

* Reports results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Net asset value per share at Sept 30 $40.87 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐