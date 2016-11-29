BRIEF-Nabriva announces terms of rights offering

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Nov 29 Nabriva Therapeutics AG
* Nabriva announces terms of rights offering
* Pursuant to rights offering holders of ADSS on record date received 0.276 ADS rights for each ADS owned
* Says terms of rights offering for up to 588,127 common shares, including common shares represented by ADSS
* Holders of common earnings per share will have right to subscribe for, purchase 0.276 new common shares, at subscription price of EUR 40.14/ new common earnings per share
* Says common share rights exercise period will begin on November 30, 2016 and end at 5:00 p.m. (Vienna time) on December 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.