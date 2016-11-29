版本:
BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies says Q4 revenue rose 4 pct to $850,700

Nov 29 Destiny Media Technologies Inc

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent to $850,700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

