BRIEF-Cerecor reports top-line data from CERC-301 Phase 2 study

Nov 29 Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor reports top-line data from CERC-301 Phase 2 study for major depressive disorder

* Says CERC-301 misses primary endpoint

* Cerecor Inc says significant improvement was not observed on other secondary endpoints evaluated to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

