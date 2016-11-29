BRIEF-Autodesk reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Autodesk Inc
* Autodesk reports strong third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $490 million versus i/b/e/s view $476.8 million
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total subscriptions increased 134,000 from Q2 of fiscal 2017 to 2.95 million at end of q3
* Sees Q4 revenue $460 million - $480 million
* Sees FY 2017 net subscription additions 515,000 - 525,000
* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.94 - $0.84
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.39 - $0.32
* Says "record new model subscription additions and continued cost control contributed to our better than expected q3 results"
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $487.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.