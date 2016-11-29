版本:
BRIEF-Costamare announces public offering of common stock

Nov 29 Costamare Inc

* Costamare Inc. announces public offering of common stock

* Costamare Inc- Announced today that it plans to offer 11 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

