版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-MYR Group Inc announces resignation of John P. Schauerman from board of directors

Nov 29 Myr Group Inc

* MYR Group Inc announces resignation of John P. Schauerman from board of directors

* MYR Group Inc says Schauerman resigned to pursue other business opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐