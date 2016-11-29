版本:
2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Splunk Inc announces fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

Nov 29 Splunk Inc

* Splunk Inc announces fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $245 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.4 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $286 million to $288 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $930 million to $932 million

* Fy 2017 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5% and 6%

* Fy2017 revenue view $915.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $285.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

