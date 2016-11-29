版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Nutanix reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

Nov 29 Nutanix Inc

* Nutanix reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $2.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.35 to $0.36

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million

* Q1 non-GAAP pro forma loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $168.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 90.1 percent to $166.8 million from $87.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $152.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐