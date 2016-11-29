版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces closing of public offering

Nov 29 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc

* TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces closing of public offering and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

