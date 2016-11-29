版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Photon Control reports Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 29 Photon Control Inc

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.03

* Photon Control reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 45 percent to C$8.7 million

* Photon Control Inc says order backlog at quarter-end increased 26% to $8.8 million from $5.3 million at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐