BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2016 Q4 and year-end results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $86.9 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Universal Technical Institute Inc says for year ending September 30, 2017, expect new student starts to be down in low single digits
* Universal Technical Institute - Implemented financial improvement plan in Sept 2016, expect to deliver $25 million to $30 million in annualized cost savings
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - Capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million for year ending September 30, 2017
* Universal Technical Institute -Expect average student population for year ending Sept 30, 2017 to be down in mid to high single digits as a percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.