2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp announces $22.5 mln bought deal financing

Nov 29 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $22.5 million bought deal financing

* Says agreed to sell to underwriters bookrun by CIBC Capital markets and TD Securities $22.5 million debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

