BRIEF-Evolent Health says announces proposed offering of $110 mln of convertible senior notes due 2021

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 29 Evolent Health Inc
* Evolent health, inc. Announces proposed offering of $110 million of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Evolent health inc says intends to offer $110 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Evolent health inc - intends to loan net proceeds from this offering to subsidiary through which its operations are conducted, evolent health llc
* Evolent health inc- interest on notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on june 1, 2017
* Evolent health inc- notes will mature on december 1, 2021
* Evolent health inc says intends to loan net proceeds from offering to subsidiary through which operations are conducted, evolent health llc
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.