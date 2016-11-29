版本:
BRIEF-Ra Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $14.22

Nov 29 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ra Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $14.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to initiate phase 2 clinical trial of ra101495 in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

