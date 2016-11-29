版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Forward Pharma reports Q3 loss per share $0.23

Nov 29 Forward Pharma A/S

* Forward pharma reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per basic share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐