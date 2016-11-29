版本:
BRIEF-Ooma reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16

Nov 29 Ooma Inc

* Ooma reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 to $0.04

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.74 to $0.77

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $104 million to $104.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.17 to $0.19

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $27 million to $27.5 million

* Q3 revenue $27 million versus I/B/E/S view $27 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $28.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $105.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

