BRIEF-Champions Oncology says Q2 revenue rose 50 pct to $4.5 mln

Nov 29 Champions Biotechnology Inc

* Champions Oncology reports 50% revenue growth, accelerated progress on path to profitability and future role changes of the senior leadership

* Q2 revenue rose 50 percent to $4.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $16 million to $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

