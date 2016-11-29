版本:
BRIEF-Farmland Partners announces commencement of public offering of common stock

Nov 29 Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc. announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Farmland Partners Inc- Commenced an underwritten public offering of 3.1 million shares of its common stock

* Farmland Partners Inc says intends to use net proceeds from offering for future farmland acquisitions in accordance with company's investment strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

