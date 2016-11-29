版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says unit awarded $40 mln contract

Nov 29 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* B&W subsidiary awarded $40 million contract to design boiler for world's largest waste power plant in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

