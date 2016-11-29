版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces filing of its results for Q1 ended Sept. 30

Nov 29 Enablence Technologies Inc

* Enablence Technologies Inc. announces filing of its results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

