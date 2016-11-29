版本:
BRIEF-Tangelo Games reports Q3 basic and diluted loss per share $0.03

Nov 29 Tangelo Games Corp

* Tangelo reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue c$9.31 million versus $5.90 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.03

* In Q3 reduced headcount of our operating business by 25%

* Norman Inkster will retire from board of directors of company; expected that a new fully independent director will be appointed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

