版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics says announces pricing of $750 mln of senior notes

Nov 29 Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro logistics lp announces pricing of $750 million of senior notes

* Tesoro logistics - notes will be issued to public at offering price of 100% of principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest from december 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐