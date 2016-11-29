版本:
BRIEF-US Oil Sands raises doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern

Nov 29 Us Oil Sands Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 results

* There is significant doubt and there can be no assurance company will be able to continue as a going concern

* Is pursuing various strategies to improve its liquidity position, including asset-based and equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

