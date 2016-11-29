版本:
BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum Corp announces financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30

Nov 29 Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Greenfields Petroleum Corporation announces financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.85

* Qtrly revenues $6.9 million versus $3.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

