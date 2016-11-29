版本:
2016年 11月 30日 星期三

BRIEF-China Finance Online Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 Unaudited Financial Results

Nov 29 China Finance Online Co Ltd

* Q3 revenue $17.1 million

* China Finance Online reports third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly loss per ads earnings per share 0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

