BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 15 to 20 percent
* Q4 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $38.2 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $28 million to $29.2 million
* Qtrly net income per American depositary share $0.369
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads $0.385
* Declared a special cash dividend of $0.1125 per ordinary share on its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.