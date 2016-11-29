版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis reports Q1 revenue c$3.1 million

Nov 29 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora announces Q1 2017 results

* Q1 revenue c$3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

