BRIEF-MTY Food Group to acquire assets of La Diperie

Nov 29 MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of La Diperie

* Has signed an agreement to acquire 60% of assets of La Diperie via a newly formed subsidiary

* Signed an agreement to acquire 60% of assets of La Diperie via a newly formed subsidiary

