BRIEF-Piedmont Office Realty Trust says Raymond Owens to retire as CIO in 2017

Nov 29 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc

* Raymond L. Owens to retire as CIO in 2017; c. Brent smith named successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

