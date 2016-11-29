版本:
BRIEF-Ilookabout reports Q3 revenue c$2.255 million

Nov 29 Ilookabout Inc

* Ilookabout corp. Announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue c$2.255 million

* Qtrly revenue of $2.3 million versus $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

