2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Chibougamau Independent Mines acquires shares of Vendome Resources

Nov 29 Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc

* Chibougamau Independent Mines acquires shares of Vendome Resources Corp

* Acquired 2.8 million common shares of Vendome Resources Corp

* Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, for a total deemed value of $481,250 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

