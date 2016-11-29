版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Brooks Automation to acquire Cool Lab LLC

Nov 29 Brooks Automation Inc

* Brooks Automation announces the acquisition of Cool Lab LLC

* Brooks Automation says acquisition in exchange for a cash payment of about $5 million and non-cash consideration with a carrying value of about $9 million

* Acquisition results in integration of Cool Lab into Brooks Life Science Systems, eliminates Brooks' financial interests in Biocision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

