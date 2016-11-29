版本:
BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces $950 mln public offering of senior notes

Nov 29 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Announces $950 million public offering of senior notes

* Says pricing of an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.011% senior notes due 2026

* Pricing of an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.031% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

