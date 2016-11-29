BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems to restate prior period financial statements

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems to restate prior period financial statements
* Restated financial information will include consolidated statements for annual periods ended March 31, 2016, 2015, 2014
* Due to nature of adjustments, co does not anticipate that restatement will impact revenue or adjusted EBITDA
* Restated financial information will also include selected annual financial information for annual periods ended 2013, 2012
* Restated information will also include associated consolidated financial statements for quarterly periods for fiscal years 2016, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.