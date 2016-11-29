版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 30日 星期三 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancorp says secondary offering of 18 mln shares at $0.10 par value per share

Nov 29 First Bancorp

* First bancorp. announces that thl and oaktree commence secondary offering of 18 million shares

* First bancorp- secondary offering of 18 million shares at $0.10 par value per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

