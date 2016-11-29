版本:
BRIEF-NGEx says announces CDN $10 mln private placement

Nov 29 NGEx Resources Inc

* NGEx announces CDN $10 million private placement

* Proceeds of private placement will be used towards ongoing work programs in Chile and Argentina

* NGEx Resources Inc says intends to sell on a non-brokered, private placement basis, of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $1.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

