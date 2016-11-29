版本:
2016年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust qtrly net loss per unit $0.01

Nov 29 Transeastern Power Trust

* Transeastern power trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue c$2.534 million, up 64 percent

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per unit of $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

