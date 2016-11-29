版本:
BRIEF-L-3 announces pricing of senior note offering

Nov 29 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 announces pricing of senior note offering

* L-3 communications says priced offering of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 3.85% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

